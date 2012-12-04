CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Mitt Romney Goes to Costco

    The Defeated

    Don Emmert, AFP / Getty Images

    They really do shop at Costco. Former presidential candidate Mitt Romney and his wife, Ann, went on a shopping spree Tuesday at a Costco near their home in La Jolla, Calif.—at least according to some shots snapped of the couple. The Romneys bought two shopping carts’ worth of supplies, including paper plates, Dixie cups, wrapping paper, V8 juice drinks, pretzel snacks, Bisquick, and bottled water. However, their shopping trip did not just boost the U.S. economy. Romney and his wife also purchased a model car—that was made in China.

    Read it at TMZ