Mitt Romney Goes to Costco

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at TMZ
They really do shop at Costco. Former presidential candidate Mitt Romney and his wife, Ann, went on a shopping spree Tuesday at a Costco near their home in La Jolla, Calif.—at least according to some shots snapped of the couple. The Romneys bought two shopping carts’ worth of supplies, including paper plates, Dixie cups, wrapping paper, V8 juice drinks, pretzel snacks, Bisquick, and bottled water. However, their shopping trip did not just boost the U.S. economy. Romney and his wife also purchased a model car—that was made in China.