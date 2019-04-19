Romney: I Am ‘Sickened’ by ‘Dishonesty’ of Trump Outlined in Mueller Report

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) said that while it’s “good news” there was “insufficient evidence” to charge President Trump with conspiracy or obstruction, he was dismayed by the “pervasiveness of dishonesty and misdirection” by Trump and those around him. In the Friday statement, Romney said he was pleased the “business of government” could now “move on.” “The alternative would have taken us through a wrenching process with the potential for constitutional crisis,” he wrote. “Even so, I am sickened at the extent and pervasiveness of dishonesty and misdirection by individuals in the highest office of the land, including the President.” The senator also said he was “appalled” that those in Trump’s campaign “welcomed help from Russia” and none of them informed U.S. law enforcement. “Reading this report is a sobering revelation of how far we have strayed from the aspirations and principals of the founders,” he wrote. Mueller’s report, released Thursday, outlined 10 instances in which Trump may have committed obstruction of justice and revealed occasions where members of the Trump campaign had contacts with certain Russian figures.