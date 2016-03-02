Mitt Romney to Make Anti-Trump Speech

Former presidential candidate Mitt Romney plans to speak Thursday morning on the state of the 2016 primaries, his camp said in a press release. According to a source close to Romney, the former Massachusetts governor will use the address to lay out the Republican case against Donald Trump, mere days after the GOP frontrunner won seven of the Super Tuesday voting states and took a bigger lead in the party’s delegate race.
Last week, Romney came out swinging against Trump, telling Fox News that the real-estate mogul has been “aggressive in avoiding any discussion of taxes,” likely to hide a “bombshell” in his return documents. Romney has yet to endorse a presidential candidate, instead remaining a staunchly anti-Trump figurehead for Republicans.