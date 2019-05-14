Mitt Romney Votes Against Trump Judicial Nominee Who Called Obama an ‘Imposter’

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) was the lone Republican “no” vote for a Trump judicial nominee who previously called former President Obama an “un-American imposter,” Politico reports. Romney was the sole vote against Michael Truncale on his side of the aisle Tuesday, but Truncale ended up being confirmed 49-46 to serve in the Eastern District of Texas. “He made particularly disparaging comments about President Obama. And as the Republican nominee for president, I just couldn’t subscribe to that in a federal judge,” Romney told Politico. “This was not a matter of qualifications or politics. This was something specifically to that issue as a former nominee of our party.” Truncale made his remark about Obama in June 2011, and told the Senate Judiciary Committee earlier this month he was “merely expressing frustration by what I perceived as a lack of overt patriotism on behalf of President Obama.”