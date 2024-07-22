Mitt Romney’s Biden Statement Sounds Very Different From His GOP Colleagues’
CIVILITY ISN’T DEAD
Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) said Sunday that he respected Joe Biden and his decision not to seek re-election, a marked departure from the hostile tone adopted by other members of his party. “I’m a classic Republican and he’s a classic Democrat; obviously, President Biden and I usually didn’t see eye-to-eye,” Romney said in a statement. “I opposed many of his initiatives. But we did find common ground on infrastructure, Ukraine, the Electoral Count Act, adding religious liberty protections to the marriage bill, gun safety measures, and chip manufacturing.’” The Utah senator continued, “Others will judge his presidency. However, having worked with him these past few years, I respect President Biden. His decision to withdraw from the race was right and is in the best interest of the country.” By contrast, Donald Trump’s running mate, Sen. J.D. Vance, seized on Biden’s announcement to call him “the worst president of my lifetime.” House Speaker Mike Johnson referred to the “disastrous policy failures of the Biden Administration” while taking a shot at Biden’s anointed successor: “The party’s prospects are no better now with Vice President Kamala Harris.”