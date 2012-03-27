Mitt: Santorum a ‘Press Secretary’

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Reuters
If this whole Republican nomination thing doesn’t work out for Rick Santorum, Mitt Romney has a job suggestion: press secretary. In an interview with Jay Leno that touched on porn, Chris Christie’s girth, and vice-presidential candidates, Romney referred to Santorum’s battle with the press with his own two-word description. On a serious note, Romney said that Santorum has run a good campaign, adding that if Santorum is willing to be his vice presidential running mate, it’s better for him—since that would mean that his opponent isn't at the top of the ticket.