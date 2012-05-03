Mitt Slams Handling of Dissident Case

CHEAT SHEET
Mitt Romney called the U.S.'s handling in the blind Chinese dissident situation "a day of shame for the Obama administration." Speaking in Portsmouth, Va., on Thursday, Romney charged that the State Department "willingly or unwittingly communicated to Chen [Guangchen] an implicit threat to his family, and also probably sped up, or may have sped up the process of his decision to leave the embassy because they wanted to move on to a series of discussions that Mr. Geithner and our secretary of state are planning to have with China."