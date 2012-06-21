Mitt to Florida: Hush Up on Jobs

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Bloomberg
Things are bad, no matter how good they look. That’s the message the Romney campaign sent down to Florida, sources told Bloomberg News, where Governor Rick Scott has been tooting his own job-creation horn a little too much for the Romney camp’s liking. The governor’s office released materials this week heralding a drop in the state’s unemployment rate from 8.7 percent to 8.6 percent. Joblessness in Florida is down from 11.1 percent in December 2010, when Scott was sworn in. But sort of good news is bad news for the Romney campaign, which wants to ride a wave of dissatisfaction with the economy straight to the White House, sources say. So hush up, Guv.