Miu Miu's Star-Studded Campaign; Riccardo Tisci Collaborates With Nike

Miu Miu's Star-Studded Campaign: For its Spring/Summer 2014 campaign, Miu Miu has tapped some of Hollywood's biggest rising stars: Elle Fanning, Lupita Nyong'o, Elizabeth Olsen, and Bella Heathcote. The actresses, shot by fashion photography duo Inez & Vinoodh, "play on classic archetypes of fashion — through their individual style language." Fanning is seen in a playful, floral-printed, skater-style dress (already a red carpet favorite), with yellow wool stockings and red and pink heeled Mary Janes, while Nyong'o rocks a bedazzled bustier and choker necklace. This new slew of "It" girls follows in the footsteps of past Miu Miu faces including Hailee Steinfeld, Mia Wasikowska, and Lea Seydoux. [Miu Miu Press Release]

Riccardo Tisci Collaborates with Nike: Givenchy creative director Riccardo Tisci is collaborating with Nike on a partnership that will arrive in stores this Spring. The collection, which will bare the logo NIKE RT, is described by the designer as "strong without being loud." "For me, Nike represents a lot: my childhood, America," Tisci said. "When I got the call, it sounded so strong, so perfect for my DNA. It's a big honor for me, especially because they're always working with sports people." This is not the first time that Tisci has worked with Nike — in 2010, he assisted in curating a project between artist Marc Turlan and the sportswear company. [Style.com]

Tiffany & Co. Documentary in the Works: Matthew Miele, who directed the fashion documentary Scatter My Ashes at Bergdorf's, is working on a new film that focuses on iconic jeweler Tiffany & Co. "We're in production over six months now, and we've only just begun to scratch the surface of a story that is just so rich," Miele said. "Whether it's focusing on the Tiffany family one day, to following the priceless Tiffany Diamond to China, or documenting how a master craftsmen handmade a classic Schlumberger design, it is all dramatic and inspiring." The film is scheduled for release in Spring 2015. [Racked]