Mizzou Death Threat Maker Identified as 19-Year-Old Hunter Park

CHEAT SHEET
The man arrested for allegedly posting racially charged death threats against University of Missouri students on Tuesday evening has been identified as 19-year-old Hunter Park. Park is a student at the Missouri University of Science and Technology, according to online profiles, and he studies computer science and mathematics while working on a grant in biomedical imaging. Park graduated from high school in 2014 in nearby Lake Saint Louis, Missouri. A Boone County judge amended Park’s bail to keep him there without bond.
“Park was contacted in Rolla, Missouri, by the University of Missouri Police and transported to the University of Missouri Police Department in Columbia where he was arrested and processed,” campus police said in a statement. “Additional information cannot be released due to the investigative nature of the report.”
In a statement Tuesday, Yik Yak called the threats “both upsetting and completely unacceptable.” “Let’s not waste any words here: This sort of misbehavior is NOT what Yik Yak is to be used for. Period. It is not condoned by Yik Yak, and it violates our Terms of Service,” the company wrote.