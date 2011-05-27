Mladic Declared Fit for Extradition

Former Bosnian Serb General Ratko Mladic has been declared fit to be extradited from Serbia to stand trail at The Hague for genocide charges. Mladic's lawyers called Thursday's trial short, saying their client was too weak to stand trial, but Friday the judge said the indicted war criminal was in good enough shape to be sent to The Hague. His lawyer said he will file an appeal, so it's unlikely he'll leave Serbia until at least Tuesday. The former general's wife—who only recently said she thought her husband was dead—and their son visited Mladic for the first time in 10 years. Before his arrest Thursday, Mladic had been wanted for 16 years for war crimes committed in the Bosnian War, including the killings of 7,500 Muslim men and boys in Srebrenica in 1995.
