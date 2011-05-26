Mladic Hauled Into Belgrade Court

When they finally came for him, after 16 years, the once-proud general was frail and weak and offered little resistance. Hiding out in a relative’s house in a village and living under an assumed name, Ratko Mladic—who is charged with crimes against humanity and genocide for his role in the 1995 Srebrenica massacre—was captured in a pre-dawn raid. Later Thursday, he appeared in court in Belgrade, where he was weak and apparently unable to communicate with a judge; at one point the hearing was interrupted for a physical assessment. One of his arms is apparently paralyzed, perhaps due to a stroke. But Mladic remained defiant. “He does not recognize the Hague tribunal," his lawyer said. The former general is expected to be extradited to The Hague to face the international criminal tribunal for the former Yugoslavia within a few days.
