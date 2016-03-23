MLB Legend Joe Garagiola, Sr. Dead at 90

Read it at ABC-15
Major League Baseball legendary broadcaster Joe Garagiola, Sr., died Wednesday at the age of 90. The Arizona Diamondbacks, for whom the TV personality had broadcasted from 2008 to 2012, announced his passing via Twitter. Garagiola played nine years in the major leagues as a catcher, winning the 1946 World Series with the St. Louis Cardinals. He rose to national fame as a panelist on the Today Show in the late '60s and early '90s, and as an occasional guest-host on The Tonight Show.