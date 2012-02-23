CHEAT SHEET

    MLB MVP's Ban Overturned

    Milwaukee Brewer’s outfielder Ryan Braun is one lucky guy. Major League Baseball announced Thursday that Braun, who tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs, would not have to serve a 50-game suspension. Braun, last year’s National League MVP, denies that he used synthetic testosterone during the playoffs and is believed to be the first player to successfully appeal a suspension. He is now expected to join his teammates for the start of spring training in Arizona.

