MLB Postpones More St. Louis Cardinals Games as Coronavirus Outbreak Gets Even Worse
A LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN
Major League Baseball has postponed games between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Pirates after more members of the Cardinals’ team and staff tested positive for COVID-19, including one player. The latest results bring the total number of members of the Cardinals’ organization who have tested positive for the virus to 17—10 players and seven staff. It’s the team’s 13th postponement and they haven’t played a game since July 29. The league announced strict guidelines for teams in an effort to keep playing through the pandemic, including reducing the size of traveling parties, requiring staff members and players to wear face coverings while not on the field, and prohibiting players and staff from meeting in hotel rooms without special permission. Manager Mike Shildt told KMOX on Sunday: “Nobody is in close to any critical shape, but people are having to deal with some things that aren’t comfortable at all.”