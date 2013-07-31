MLB Prepared to Ban A-Rod for Life

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at USA Today
Yankees fans, prepare your goodbyes. USA Today reports that Major League Baseball Commissioner Bud Selig is prepping a lifetime suspension for Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez, along with suspensions for about eight others for their involvement with Biogenesis, a Miami clinic that allegedly provided performance-enhancing drugs. No announcement is expected until Thursday or Friday, but according to Rodriguez's attorney, A-Rod will appeal any suspension, regardless of the severity. In addition to Rodriguez, All-Stars Nelson Cruz of the Texas Rangers and Jhonny Peralta of the Detroit Tigers are facing suspensions.