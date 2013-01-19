MLB Star Stan Musial Dies

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at CNN
St. Louis Cardinals legend Stan Musial died Saturday at age 92. He passed away in his Missouri home surrounded by his family. Musial is perhaps one of the most famous players to have played for the Cardinals, having hit about .300 17 times during his 22-year career. When he retired in 1963, he had a .331 career batting average, and was the National League's then-all-time leader in RBIs, games played, runs scored, hits, and doubles. To this day, he ranks fourth in MLB history in total hits, behind only Pete Rose, Ty Cobb, and Hank Aaron.