CHEAT SHEET
TRAGIC
MLB Star Tyler Skaggs Died From Mix of Fentanyl, Oxycodone, Alcohol
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, 27, died in a Texas hotel room earlier this year after ingesting fentanyl, oxycodone, and alcohol, according to the medical examiner’s report.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner released its findings on Friday, listing Skaggs’ cause of death as a mixture of “alcohol, fentanyl and oxycodone intoxication with terminal aspiration of gastric contents,” and ruling it an accident.
Skaggs was found dead in his hotel room on July 1, when the team was scheduled to play the Texas Rangers. The pitcher’s family said his death was “completely out of character for someone who worked so hard” to become a pro athlete, and seemed to imply that an Angeles employee may have been involved in his death. “We will not rest until we learn the truth about how Tyler came into possession of these narcotics, including who supplied them,” the family said, adding that they hired a lawyer to “assist” them in the matter.