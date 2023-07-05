Yankees Pitcher Jimmy Cordero Suspended for Domestic Violence
OFF THE MOUND
A rising star in the New York Yankees bullpen has accepted a suspension through the end of the 2023 season for breaking the MLB’s policy on domestic violence, the league announced on Wednesday. Jimmy Cordero, a 31-year-old relief pitcher for the Yankees, will remain suspended for 76 games—one of the longest suspensions ever handed down under the league’s domestic violence policy, ESPN reported. The Yankees said in a statement that the team is “fully supportive of Major League Baseball’s investigative process and the disciplinary action applied to Jimmy Cordero.” The league didn’t provide any information about how Cordero violated its domestic violence policy. Cordero, who previously pitched for the Washington Nationals, Toronto Blue Jays and Chicago White Sox, had carved out a place as a reliable member of the Yankees’ pitching roster.