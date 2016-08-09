MLK’s Daughter Slams Trump Remarks

CHEAT SHEET
Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter on Tuesday scolded Donald Trump for suggesting to his supporters that “Second Amendment people” can prevent a President Hillary Clinton from nominating Supreme Court justices of her choice. “As the daughter of a leader who was assassinated, I find #Trump's comments distasteful, disturbing, dangerous,” Bernice King tweeted shortly after Trump’s comments garnered nationwide attention. “His words don't #LiveUp.” The Trump campaign has maintained that the nominee was not calling for violence against Clinton, but rather for gun owners to get involved in the political process.