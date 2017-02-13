CHEAT SHEET
    Mnuchin Confirmed as Treasury Secretary

    IT’S OFFICIAL

    REUTERS/Joshua Robert

    In a 53-47 vote, the Senate confirmed Steven Mnuchin as Treasury secretary on Monday night. A former Goldman Sachs banker, Mnuchin has been criticized for his coziness with Wall Street. During his confirmation hearing, he came under fire for failing to disclose some $100 million in assets. He also failed to disclose his leadership role at a Cayman Islands-based investment bank. His confirmation vote fell along party lines, with all Senate Republicans voting for him, and all Senate Democrats voting against him, with the exception of Sen. Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat who voted to confirm Mnuchin.

