‘Moana 2′ Sails Away With Second Box-Office Win Against ‘Wicked’

1
Russian State TV Reveals Assad's Whereabouts
Assad’s Asylum
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.08.24 2:51PM EST 
Bashar al-Assad
AFP via Getty Images

Expelled Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s whereabouts have been revealed after fleeing Syria. Assad, along with his family, have arrived in Moscow on Sunday and granted asylum, according to the TASS news agency, which received the information from a Kremlin source. “Assad and his family members have arrived in Moscow. Russia, for humanitarian reasons, has granted them asylum,” the source said. In Syria, celebrations are taking place after rebels captured the capital of Damascus, triggering the collapse of Assad’s government and the end of his 24-year reign. Assad left with his wife and two children, their location remaining unknown until now. “At long last, the Assad regime has fallen. This regime brutalized and tortured and killed literally hundreds of thousands of innocent Syrians. The fall of the regime is a fundamental act of justice,” U.S. President Joe Biden said after the overtaking. “It’s a moment of historic opportunity for the long-suffering people of Syria to build a better future for their proud country. It’s also a moment of risk and uncertainty as we all turn to the question of what comes next.”

Read it at Sky News

2
Popular LA Radio Host Dies at 44
Condolences
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.08.24 1:56PM EST 
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 26: Robin Ayers attends ASCAP's Women Behind the Music 2022 at Nua Restaurant on October 26, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 26: Robin Ayers attends ASCAP's Women Behind the Music 2022 at Nua Restaurant on October 26, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images) Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

A popular LA radio host has died at 44 years old, loved ones said. Robin Ayers, a personality on KBLA 1580 Talk, died on Thursday, according to fellow broadcaster Tavis Smiley.Her cause of death has not been released. “Robin was a bright light. You could see her radiant smile through the radio.
We all respected her immense talent, loved her jovial spirit, celebrated her love of family, and honored her faith in God," Smiley wrote on X. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Robin’s entire family, most especially her husband Rob and her twin daughters Brooklyn and Madison.” On Friday, KBLA Talk 150 opened up phone lines and listeners could call in and talk about Ayers and their memories of the star, who was also an entertainment reporter. Prior to being a host for “The RA Report with Robin Ayers,” she was a stylist in Hollywood for 15 years. Her last Instagram post showed Ayers spending time with her family in New York City, where they celebrated Thanksgiving and her twin daughters' 18th birthday.

Read it at Us Weekly

3

‘Moana 2′ Sails Away With Second Box-Office Win Against ‘Wicked’

GOING FAR
Corbin Bolies 

Media Reporter

Published 12.08.24 4:11PM EST 
Auli'i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson.
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Even middling songs can’t seem to stop Moana 2. The Disney sequel won the box office for the second week in a row, earning $52 million over the post-Thanksgiving weekend. It’s the largest total ever for the post-holiday weekend, besting Disney’s own Frozen 2 ($35.1 million) for the crown. Wicked followed its fellow musical for the No. 2 title, earning $34.9 million throughout the weekend. The film, the first in the two-part tale, became the highest-grossing Broadway musical adaptation of all time. Gladiator II completed the trifecta for a second week in a row, earning $12.4 million. The weekend also saw the return of Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar, which played in various IMAX theaters for its 10th anniversary. The film scored at No. 6 for the weekend with $4.5 million.

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

4
NYPD Lands in Atlanta to Look for UnitedHealthcare CEO Killer
HOT ON THE TRAIL
Lily Mae Lazarus 

Reporter

Published 12.08.24 12:02PM EST 
Suspect in the shooting of CEO Brian Thompson pictures wearing a mask and walking.
After the shooting, police say that the suspected gunman boarded a bus out of New York City. NYPD

New York Police Department detectives arrived in Atlanta on Saturday as the search for the UnitedHealthcare assassin continues. Officers traveled to the Georgia city after receiving a large number of tips linked to the yet-to-be unidentified suspect wanted in the murder of healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, ABC News reported. The Atlanta Police Department confirmed the arrival of NYPD officers, but reportedly declined to provide additional details. The suspected shooter allegedly arrived in New York on Nov. 24 on a Greyhound bus from Atlanta. On Dec. 4, the masked gunman shot Thompson at point-blank range outside the New York Hilton Midtown, where the insurance executive’s company was holding an investors conference. After the shooting, police say that the suspected gunman boarded a bus out of New York City. NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch described the murder as “brazen” and “targeted.” And, while the suspect remains at large, authorities released new images of the suspected shooter on Saturday and investigators are said to have followed leads in multiple states.

Read it at ABC News

5
Mariah Carey Addresses AI Rumors About Her Christmas Video
TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.08.24 12:39PM EST 
HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 19: Mariah Carey performs her Christmas show at Toyota Center on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, in Houston. (Karen Warren/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)
HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 19: Mariah Carey performs her Christmas show at Toyota Center on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, in Houston. (Karen Warren/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images) Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspap/Houston Chronicle via Getty Imag

Mariah Carey shut down rumors that her new Christmas video was generated by artificial intelligence, claiming bad lighting and red lipstick were to blame for the odd visuals. Carey, who filmed a Christmas-themed video thanking her fans, had commenters questioning if the video was actually real with one user writing, “that is AI for sure!!” Another chimed in, “Definitely AI. It’s always something off with the eyes.” The clip, which celebrated the 30th anniversary of her album, “Merry Christmas,” was made for Spotify Wrapped, and shown to users who counted Carey as one of their most-listened artists. Carey responded to the backlash from the video, saying it was the red lipstick and lighting throwing viewers off. “Bad lighting and a red lip have you all thinking this is AI?? There’s a reason I’m not a fan of either of those things,” she wrote on X. One fan responded, “It must be hard being so gorgeous that nobody believes you’re real.”

6
Nantucket Teens Break Into $2M Mansion to Throw Party
Party Time
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.08.24 11:23AM EST 
20 Field Avenure, Nantucket, MA.
20 Field Avenure, Nantucket, MA. Realtor.com

A $2 million dollar home in Nantucket was broken into by high schoolers after the homeowner ignored their AirBnB request. The owner, Edith Stone Lentini, received rental request for the home for Oct. 28 about a Halloween party for 14-15 year olds. “My daughter wants to throw a little Halloween party for her and her friends and I was wondering if that’s possible,” the AirBnB rental request message read, obtained by the Nantucket Current. “I would be there to monitor the kids and it would just be a fun get together.” After ignoring the “sketchy” request, a police officer called her one night informing her a rager was being thrown at the house. Police told Lentini that the high schoolers broke in through an unlocked window, and threw the party despite the ignored request. The teenagers took extraordinary caution, however: rolling up the white rug, taking all the pictures off the walls, moving furniture aside and more. “As much as I’m upset about this, they did take care of the house,” Lentini told the Nantucket Current. “The most damage was just sticky floors. They even put ‘do not enter’ tape around the TV stand.” The house rents for $5,500 a week in the summer, and was worth an estimated $2.3 million. Photos of the home can be seen on realtor.com, with the last sale in 2012 for $1.3 million.

Read it at Nantucket Current

7
CNN’s Alisyn Camerota to Leave Network After a Decade
END OF AN ERA
Corbin Bolies 

Media Reporter

Updated 12.08.24 5:39PM EST 
Published 12.08.24 12:07PM EST 
Alisyn Camerota.
Mike Coppola/Getty for CNN

CNN political commentator Alisyn Camerota announced on Sunday she would leave the network. “Big News, Everyone! — today is my last day on CNN,” she wrote on Instagram, sharing that her sign-off would be early Sunday evening. Camerota joined the network in 2014 after a 16-year stint at Fox News, hosting its New Day morning show for years alongside Chris Cuomo before a move to afternoons in 2021. After Warner Bros. Discovery assumed control of CNN, Camerota floated through various positions at the network, including as its 11 p.m. host before an eventual floating role as a political commentator and fill-in anchor. Camerota disclosed in July that her husband of nearly 23 years, Tim Lewis, died after a battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. “I cannot imagine any human being soldiering through a devastating diagnosis with more humor, humility and bravery than Tim,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “He was a phenomenal father, husband, friend and role model and the rest of us are left trying to follow in his footsteps.” Aside from her role at CNN, where she won two Emmys and an Edward R. Murrow award, Camerota is a best-selling author, publishing both a children’s book and a memoir. Her memoir, Combat Love, is being adapted for film and television. Mark Thompson, the CEO of CNN, sang her praises in a statement following the news. “Alisyn is a rare talent with the ability to interview world leaders and everyday heroes with both strength and empathy,” he said. “She’s been a wonderful colleague at CNN for more than a decade, and we will be cheering her on in her new pursuits where she will surely find much success.”

8
Barry Keoghan Breaks His Silence On Relationship Backlash
PLEASE, PLEASE, PLEASE
Lily Mae Lazarus 

Reporter

Published 12.07.24 5:46PM EST 
Barry Keoghan at the 15th Governors Awards held at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood on November 17, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Since his split from Sabrina Carpenter, internet rumors have swirled that the Irish actor cheated on the pop star. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Barry Keoghan addressed his abrupt departure from Instagram after he deactivated his account on the platform Friday night. The actor took to X asking fans be “respectful” of him and his loved ones after his name was “dragged across the internet” following news of his breakup with Sabrina Carpenter on Tuesday. Since their split, internet rumors have swirled that Keoghan cheated on the pop star. Some suggested he had a tryst with influencer Breckie Hill, a claim Hill seemingly confirmed when she re-posted a TikTok about their speculated romance. Keoghan, however, made no mention of Hill in his statement. “The messages I have received no person should ever have to read them. Absolute lies, hatred, disgusting commentary about my appearance, character, how I am as a parent, and every other inhumane thing you can imagine,” the actor wrote, accusing trolls of “Knocking on my grannies door. Sitting outside my baby boys house intimidating them.” Keoghan, who has a young son, also pleaded with social media users to think of his child before they post about him. “I need you to remeber (sic) he has to read ALL of this about his father when he is older,” he said.

Read it at X

9
‘Oppenheimer’ Actor Comes Out as Trans-Masculine and Non-Binary
NEW THEM
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Updated 12.08.24 4:17AM EST 
Published 12.07.24 8:30AM EST 
Emma Dumont attends the "Locke & Key" Series Premiere Photo Call at the Egyptian Theatre on February 05, 2020
“Oppenheimer” star Emma Dumont said she will go by Emma professionally and Nick in their personal life. Jemal Countess/FilmMagic

Oppenheimer star Emma Dumont confirmed to TMZ via a rep that they are now using they/them pronouns as a trans-masculine and non-binary person. “They identify as a trans masculine non-binary person. Their work name is still going to be Emma Dumont, but they will go by Nick with friends and family,” said the rep, adding that Dumont will go by Emma professionally. Dumont is best-known for portraying Oppenheimer’s sister-in-law Jackie Oppenheimer in the 2023 Oscar-winning blockbuster. They have also portrayed Lorna Dane/Polaris in Fox’s 2017 X-men adaptation series The Gifted, also scoring a role in Paul Thomas Anderson‘s Licorice Pizza. Next they are set to star in a film called The New Me, about a young mother struggling to connect with her baby and husband, according to IMDb. The film does not have a release date yet, but Dumont has updated their listed pronouns on Instagram to reflect their life update. “Only call me Nick if ur cool okay?” they wrote on their updated Instagram profile.

Read it at TMZ

10
‘Duck Dynasty’ Star ‘Not Doing Well’ Amid Alzheimer’s Battle
PRAYERS FOR THE PATRIARCH
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Published 12.07.24 9:07AM EST 
Phil Robertson of A&E's Duck Dynasty addresses the 42nd annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort Hotel and Convention Center on February 27, 2015 in National Harbor, Maryland. Conservative activists attended the annual political conference to discuss their agenda.
“Duck Dynasty” star Phil Robertson addresses the 42nd annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on February 27, 2015. Kris Connor/Getty Images

The family of Duck Dynasty star Phil Robertson, 78, said he is in the “early stages” of Alzheimer’s and battling another blood-born disease that is “causing problems with his entire body.” Robertson’s son Jase broke the news Friday on an episode of the Unashamed with the Robertson Family podcast. “Phil’s not doing well. We were trying to figure out the diagnosis, but according to the doctors, they are sure that he has some sort of blood disease causing all kinds of problems,” said Jase, 55. He added, “And he has early stages of Alzheimer’s. So, if you put those things together, he’s just not doing well.” Robertson rose to fame with the popularity of the hit 2012 A&E show, which followed the Louisiana family of seven as they operated their lucrative duck call and decoy business, Duck Commanders. When the show ended in 2017, Robertson became a conservative figurehead with his support of President-elect Donald Trump. According to Jase, Robertson is hoping to return to hosting the podcast. “I’m like, ‘Well Phil, you can barely walk around without crying out in pain, and your memory is not what it once was,’” said Jase. “He’s like, ‘Tell me about it.’”

Read it at People

