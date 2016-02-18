‘Mob Wives’ Star Dead at 55

CHEAT SHEET
Angela Raiola, the former star of VH1 reality-TV show Mob Wives, died Thursday morning after battling brain and lung cancer for about a year. The 55-year-old matriarch, also known as “Big Ang,” was reportedly suffering from pneumonia at the time of her death. Raiola’s family and friends used her Twitter account to confirm that she died at 3:01 a.m. Raiola’s friend, Vinnie Medugno, wrote, “She was surrounded by nothing but love from her immediate family, and closest friends.”