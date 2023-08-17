Mobsters ‘Fucking Thrilled’ With Giuliani’s RICO Charge, Lawyer Says
GANGING UP
A veteran mob lawyer says New York City wiseguys are rejoicing at Rudy Giuliani’s racketeering charge and the possibility that the former Donald Trump attorney could now be convicted under the same law he used to target mafiosos. Murray Richman—who has represented the likes of Lucchese family boss Carmine “Mr. Gribbs” Tramunti—told The Messenger he has “spoken to several of my clients” since Giuliani, Trump, and others were charged with violating Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act. “You can quote me to say, ‘They're fucking thrilled,’” Richman said. Defense lawyer Jeffrey Lichtman, who represented Gambino crime family member John “Junior” Gotti, said: “All of my clients who had the misfortune of being prosecuted by him are laughing now. As am I.” Lichtman added: “It’s not just an ironic result but it’s a just result. He was a horribly dishonest prosecutor and the wheel of karma is about to crush him.”