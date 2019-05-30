Moby announced Wednesday night that he’s canceling the rest of his book tour days after Natalie Portman publicly dismissed claims in his new memoir that the two dated. “I’m going to go away for awhile. But before I do I want to apologize again, and to say clearly that all of this has been my own fault,” the singer wrote in an Instagram post. “I am the one who released the book without showing it to the people I wrote about. I’m the one who posted defensively and arrogantly. I’m the one who behaved inconsiderately and disrespectfully, both in 2019 and in 1999. There is obviously no one else to blame but me. Thank you, and I’m sorry. Moby.” The “Porcelain” musician had previously posted on Instagram that ‘It hurts to be lied about” after Portman told Harper’s Bazaar that she was “was surprised to hear that he characterized the very short time that I knew him as dating because my recollection is a much older man being creepy with me when I just had graduated high school.” According to a statement on his website, “Moby is canceling all upcoming public appearances for the foreseeable future. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause. All tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase, and Moby is happy to provide signed bookplates to everyone who bought tickets to these events.”