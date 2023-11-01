Model Dropped by Agency After Post Comparing Israel to Nazis
SHOW’S OVER
A New York fashion model has been dropped by her talent agency after posting an image on Instagram comparing Israel with the Nazis. Camilla Deterre, 32, was called out Tuesday by Stop Antisemitism, a non-profit organization that describes itself as being “dedicated to exposing groups and individuals that espouse incitement towards the Jewish people and State and engage in antisemitic behaviors.” The organization posted a screenshot of Deterre’s post on X that appeared to show the image drawing various comparisons between Nazi Germany and Israel along with captions reading “FUCK AMERICA” and “FUCK ISRAEL.” A hashtag reading “freepalestine” was written at the bottom of the post. A spokesperson for Elite New York told the New York Post that it had dropped Deterre on Tuesday, though the agency declined to explain why.