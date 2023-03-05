Model Who Lost Both Legs to COVID Is Back at Work

CHEAT SHEET
A Florida model who lost the lower half of both legs after contracting COVID is back to work with her “bionic legs.” Claire Bridges, 22, just shot a spread for Bay magazine, a year after she nearly died, and two months after she had heart surgery for a congenital condition, according to the Tampa Bay Times. “I have my days when I grieve and get angry and upset but most of the time I know I can’t change it,” said Bridges, who received tons of support from the community and a GoFundMe. One thing that makes her mad: the anti-vaxxers who bombard her with hate online.