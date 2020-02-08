‘Modern Family’ Actor Orson Bean Killed in Hit and Run at Age 91
Veteran actor Orson Bean, 91, died after being hit by two cars in Venice, California, on Friday evening. The Los Angeles Coroner’s office confirmed the “traffic-related” fatality, which occurred when Bean fell after being lightly hit by a car. A second vehicle then struck him when he was on the ground. Police said the second car caused the fatality but the incident is considered an accident because no laws were broken. “The car coming westbound did not see him and clipped him and he went down,” Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Brian Wendling told ABC News. “A second vehicle was coming up, was distracted by people trying to slow him down and then looked up and then a second traffic collision occurred and that one was fatal.” Bean is best remembered for his roles in “Being John Malkovich,” “Miracle on 34th Street,” “Modern Family” and “Desperate Housewives.” He was married to Alley Mills, who played the mother in “The Wonder Years” and was with him at the time of the accident.