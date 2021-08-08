‘Modern Family’ Star Helped Rescue a Hiker Who Fainted
GOOD SAMARITAN
Julie Bowen, who starred as Claire Dunphy on the sitcom Modern Family, helped rescue an injured and confused hiker this week. Minnie John fainted and hit her head on a trail in Utah’s Arches National Park after attempting a lengthy trek to the Delicate Arch with little water or outdoor experience. When she came to, Dr. Annie Luetkemeyer, Bowen’s husband and an infectious disease physician, was bandaging her nose, and a woman with a familiar voice was speaking to her, and John asked whether they had ever met. “Can you guess?” asked Bowen, letting down her hair in her character’s signature style. John then recognized her, and she said to NJ.com: “‘Wow, you’re beautiful!’ I told her.” Of her fainting spell, she said, “I bent forward into my knees and was holding my head,” she said. “That’s all I remember.”