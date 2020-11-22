CHEAT SHEET
Moderna to Charge European Governments $25-$37 for COVID-19 Vaccine
Pharmaceutical company Moderna plans to charge governments between $25 and $37 per dose for its COVID-19 vaccine, according to the company’s Chief Executive Stephane Bancel. The price will depend on the number of doses each government buys, according to an E.U. official who said they were working with Moderna to get the price below $25 a shot. “Our vaccine therefore costs about the same as a flu shot, which is between $10 and $50,” Bancel said, according to Reuters. “Nothing is signed yet, but we’re close to a deal with the EU Commission. We want to deliver to Europe and are in constructive talks.” Moderna claims that its vaccine is 94.5 percent effective in its clinical trials.