Modernist Photography at Boston Museum of Fine Arts (Photos)

Modernist Photography at Boston Museum of Fine Arts

See modernist photography by Alfred Stieglitz, Ansel Adams, and more on view now in Boston.

Car Hops, Early Drive in Restaurant, Hollywood, California, 1935
Nude, 1935
The American Way of Life, 1937
The Artist Lives Dangerously, San Francisco, 1938
Comics, New York City, circa 1949
Sixteen Year Old Boy Who Strangled a Four Year Old Child To Death, 1944
Arrival of the Imperator, 1912
Margaret Treadwell, 1921
Rose and Driftwood, San Francisco, Circa 1932
Arizona Landscape, 1943
Saguaros 3, 1949
Dunes, Oceano, 1936
Driftwood, Dark Roots, Georgetown, Maine, 1928
Turning Torso Ore Into Iron, 1953
Pulverizer Building, Ford Plant, 1927
Brooklyn and Manhattan Bridges, 1911
Rooftops, Circa 1915–16