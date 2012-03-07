Moldova to Castrate Pedophiles

A new law passed by the Moldovan Parliament says that both citizens and foreigners found guilty of sexual violence against children will face chemical castration. The punishment, which will also apply to rapists under some circumstances, will be meted out on a case-by-case basis. According to a legislator who championed the bill, there have been 15 Moldovan pedophiles who have reoffended in recent years. According to the Associated Press, a large number of Moldovans believe that their country is a popular destination for sexual tourists who come from around the world.