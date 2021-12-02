Mom of 9-Year-Old Girl Found Dead in Duffel Bag Charged With Murder
IDENTIFIED
Police have finally determined the identity of a 9-year-old girl found slain and stuffed in a duffel bag in an Oregon forest last year—and her mother is now charged with her murder. The girl has been named as Haley Mae Coblentz, who was born in Colorado but had been living with her mother, Shawna Browning, and her mother’s partner, Lauren Harrison, in the Pacific Northwest since 2015. The 9-year-old had not been reported missing when her remains were found near a rest area in Lincoln County in December 2020. Police determined at that time that she had likely been dead between 30 and 60 days before she was found. The circumstances of her death remain unclear, but the Oregon State Police say both Browning and Harrison have been charged with aggravated murder. The two were arrested at a hotel in Detroit on Nov. 30 and are being held without bail in Wayne County.