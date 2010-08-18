Mom Posts Pics of Baby Hitting Bong

CHEAT SHEET
A teen mom was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia after posting photos of her baby appearing to take a bong hit on Facebook. Rachel Stieringer, 19, desperately tried to defend her “tobacco pipe” in comments on the social networking site after a fellow Facebook user in Texas reported her. Her son, 11 months old, tested negative for any drugs. In comments, Stieringer, who lives in Florida, appears to realize she made a mistake, but is angry someone reported her. She wrote she would never let her baby get high and that she took the photo for one person as a joke. "i know what i did was stupid but i would NEVER put baby in harm. im so nice to everyone idk why you would do this to me," she wrote.