Mom Watches as Nashville Man Kills Autistic Teen Stepbrother: Cops
A Nashville mother admitted to police that she watched her adult son punch and kick his 14-year-old autistic stepbrother to death and then concocted a story that the victim fell in the shower, authorities said. Rebecca Greenwood, 52, and David Matheny, 33, are now charged with murder in the death of Sayeed Nelson. According to WTVF, the pair claimed they found the boy dead in bed while they were cleaning the house the morning after the supposed fall. But under questioning, their account fell apart—and Greenwood allegedly admitted she saw Matheny assaulting the teen, told him to stop, but then just walked away.