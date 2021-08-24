Mom Stabs Husband, Teen While Giving Bathtub ‘Baptism’ That Left Baby Dead: Police
HORRIFYING
A Florida woman terrified about COVID killing her family allegedly gave her baby a “bizarre” baptism that left the child dead and stabbed her husband when he tried to intervene, the Miami Herald reports. Miami-Dade police believe the incident, during which the woman also allegedly stabbed her teen daughter, was the result of a mental health crisis. The baby was found unresponsive in a bathtub by police and rushed to the hospital but did not survive. The couple’s four other young children were found in a neighbor’s home. The mom has been hospitalized along with her husband and the teen child. “We’re waiting for them to be medically released,” said Miami-Dade Police Detective Christopher Sowerby-Thomas. So far, no charges have been filed.