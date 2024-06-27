Paris Hilton Compliments Rep. Claudia Tenney at Congressional Hearing
LIGHT BEFORE THE DARK
Paris Hilton still managed to find some light as she provided disturbing testimony of institutional child abuse before the House Ways and Means Committee Wednesday. After being questioned by Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) on how she thinks Congress could improve mental health services, Hilton made a point first of noting her approval of Tenney’s outfit. “Thank you... I love your jacket. The sparkles are amazing,” Hilton replied with a huge grin. “I had a little bling here for today,” Tenney responded. Hilton answered, “Yes, I want to find out who made it later,” before she launched into her answer. The CSPAN video was subsequently reposted by both Hilton and Tenney on X. Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) was among the lawmakers to praise Hilton for her bravery in speaking out after the heiress told of her experience being “force-fed medication” and “sexually abused by the staff” at youth facilities as a teen. “Standing up for those who don’t have the ability to stand up for themselves…That’s hot,” Dingell wrote alongside a photo she posted on X of herself and Hilton.