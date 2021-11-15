Conservative Moms Group Offers $500 Reward to Snitch on Teachers Who Talk About Systemic Racism
ALWAYS WATCHING
The New Hampshire chapter of a conservative moms group is so desperate to root out teachers who break new limits on what they can say about race that it’s putting up a cash reward to catch them. Insider reports that New Hampshire’s Moms for Liberty chapter is offering $500 to the first person who finds evidence that a teacher has broken a controversial new law that prohibits teachers from telling kids that any group is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, even if unconsciously. A majority of New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu’s diversity council quit after he signed the restrictions into law in the summer. The Moms for Liberty branch tweeted last week: “We’ve got $500 for the person that first successfully catches a public school teacher breaking this law. Students, parents, teachers, school staff... We want to know! We will pledge anonymity if you want.” The New Hampshire Department of Education has also created a website for parents to file complaints against teachers who break the new rules.