Moms for Liberty Wants to Usher in an American Caste System

It may appear that right-wing advocacy group Moms for Liberty is losing many of its most high-profile battles at the moment—especially its recent spate of races for school board seats—but make no mistake, they’re still winning the culture war, according to Tamara Gilkes Borr, a U.S. policy correspondent at The Economist.

Despite the fact that the group’s preferred local candidates did not perform well during the most recent election cycle, Moms for Liberty’s overtly anti-public school rhetoric has fully seeped into the Republican Party and its platform, making the idea of a publicly funded school system “sound a lot like public health care or public transportation, right? And that is what’s really happening here,” Gilkes Borr said on this week’s episode of The New Abnormal.

“And unfortunately if we look at public health care and public transportation in many places and many cities in this country, that means for poor people only.”

Host Danielle Moodie added: “What you have laid out is a permanent working class, a caste system.” In other words, she said, America may be losing “what makes us different than other countries.”

Then, Daily Beast political reporter Jake Lahut joins the podcast to discuss his latest piece, “Donald Trump Is Blowing Up the Myth of the New Hampshire Primary”—and all of the ways our former president is ripping up the rulebook when it comes to American politics.

“Trump never had to do the whole house party circuit, talking to voters at diners, what have you, because in a way that relationship the other candidates always brag about having to earn with New Hampshire voters, Trump already had that as a household name,” Lahut said. “You know, the precise term for that would be a parasocial relationship.”

