CHEAT SHEET
NEW ANGLE
Monica Lewinsky to Produce ‘American Crime Story’ Season Based on Clinton Impeachment
Monica Lewinsky will serve as a producer on Impeachment: American Crime Story, the FX anthology show’s upcoming installment exploring the impeachment trial of former president Bill Clinton. The season is based on the 2000 book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President. Actress Beanie Feldstein, 26, will star as Lewinsky, while actress Sarah Paulson, a veteran of creator Ryan Murphy’s universe, will take on the role of Linda Tripp, the civil servant who exposed the Clinton scandal by secretly recording confidential phone calls with Lewinsky as she detailed her relationship with the president.
Lewinsky says she was initially hesitant to sign on to the project, but was convinced after Murphy explained his vision. “People have been co-opting and telling my part in this story for decades. In fact, it wasn't until the past few years that I've been able to fully reclaim my narrative; almost 20 years later,” Lewinsky told Vanity Fair. “This isn't just a me problem. Powerful people, often men, take advantage of those subordinate to them in myriad ways all the time. Many people will see this as such a story and for that reason, this narrative is one that is, regretfully, evergreen.” The show is set to premiere towards the end of the 2020 presidential election—still over a year away—on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.