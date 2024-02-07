Mo’Nique Takes Shots at Tiffany Haddish’s Arrest Record

There’s no love lost between megastar comedians Mo’Nique and Tiffany Haddish, as evidenced by the former’s comments on the latter in the latest installment of Shannon Sharpe’s popular YouTube show Club Shay Shay.

In Wednesday’s new episode, the comedian dipped all the back to a controversy that has been brewing since 2018 when she asked fans to boycott Netflix over her being offered $500,000 for her latest special at the time, a sum far beneath what Mo’Nique asserted she deserved—and especially compared to the tens of millions being offered to male comics.

Mo’Nique went on sue Netflix for race and gender discrimination, citing the $100 million deal Netflix made with Jerry Seinfeld in 2017 and the $60 million offered to Dave Chappelle around the same time.

When Haddish was asked about the saga in 2018, she told GQ, “My business run different than her business,” referring to Mo’Nique. “I don’t live her life. I don’t have that husband of hers. I’m looking at how [Netflix has] opened up so many opportunities for Black females and comedy.”

Back in 2018, Mo’Nique was warm to Haddish, telling her on Twitter, “You’ve done nothing wrong my sister. You KEEP SHINING! I am proud of you. You keep doing what your doing. You are making it better for the next ones. Luv u 2 life.”

The past few years have been rocky for Haddish, however, and Mo’Nique was certainly ready to talk about it.

“She said, ‘I don’t do business like Mo’Nique do business, and I’m glad I don’t have that husband of hers,’” Mo’Nique said to Sharpe.

“But she doesn’t know your husband,” Sharpe said, egging her on. Mo’Nique is married to Sidney Hicks, who is also her manager.

“And when I saw that, it’s like, Tiffany, if you had a husband like mine, you may not have two DUIs,” Mo’Nique said, referring to Haddish’s recent arrests. “If you had a husband like mine, you may not have been caught up in what looks like you may have been grooming a child.”

In 2022, Haddish and comedian Aries Spears were sued by an anonymous woman who alleges that she and her brother were 14 and 7 years old when Haddish and Spears recruited them for comedy videos in which the siblings were asked to perform sexually suggestive acts on camera. The case was abruptly dropped not long after it was first reported by The Daily Beast.

“And I say that with no judgement,” Mo’Nique continued to Sharpe. “But when you speak about having a husband like mine, you open up the door. And I’m saying to you, if you had one like mine, you may not sit in these positions that you can’t explain the next day.”

“She doesn’t even have a husband, let alone like yours,” Sharpe said.

“Well there now, you said it,” Mo’Nique said, taking a sip of her drink. “I sipped on that, Shannon. That was a sip. That required a sip.”