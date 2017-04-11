Monitor: Syrian Forces ‘Still Use’ Barrel Bombs

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights has said that the Syrian government is still dropping barrel bombs on towns in a rebel-held province, despite a Trump administration warning that the U.S. military may strike again if it doesn’t stop. The British-based monitor said the bombs, made up of cylinders packed with shrapnel and explosives, are still being used to attack parts of Hama province; Syrian officials have denied the claims. The U.S. hit a Syrian air base last week with cruise missiles after reports that Bashar al-Assad's regime attacked its own civilians with chemical weapons, killing more than 80 people, including 20 children. Assad’s government has denied perpetrating the poison-gas attack. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was put into a bind on Monday when he suggested the future use of barrel bombs would prompt U.S. action, but experts noted that such weapons have already been used in Syria thousands of times.
