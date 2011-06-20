CHEAT SHEET
    Monster Black Hole Shreds Star

    Who knew the band Soundgarden was being prescient—and scientifically accurate—when it wrote the song “Black Hole Sun”? Astronomers have reported in the journal Science that a monster black hole has gobbled up a star the size of the sun about four billion light years away. Joshua Bloom, an assistant professor at UC Berkeley and a co-author of the research, said the event produced an explosion of gamma rays that won’t be topped for another million years.

