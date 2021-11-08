Montana National Guard Solider Becomes First Woman Sniper Course Grad
A Montana Army National Guard soldier, whose identity has not been disclosed at her request, became the first woman to graduate from the Army’s sniper course, the Montana National Guard announced Monday. The Montana National Guard Public Affairs Office said that the soldier, who had enlisted in the Montana Guard last Demember, had made the unprecedented feat at Fort Benning, Georgia on Friday. She had started the seven-week intensive course after she was recommended for it by training staff and others who noted her skill as an expert shooter.
“The soldier met every standard required to graduate the United States Army Sniper Course,” Capt. David Wright, Battalion Commander, U.S. Army Sniper School said in a statement. “She arrived prepared for training and physically conditioned to succeed. We are proud of the results of her efforts and the quality training provided by the Sniper Course Cadre.”