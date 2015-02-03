LIFE-SAVER
Montana Republican Would End Executions
A Republican state representative in Montana could save two convicted murderers from death row and end capital punishment in the state altogether. Rep. David Moore introduced legislation to replace the death penalty with sentences of life without parole. It would apply retroactively, thus saving William Jay Gollehon and Ronald Allen Smith, who are the only two prisoners in the state on death row. The legislation, HB 370, is in its first committee.