Montel Williams has had enough of the foolishness.

Williams called out a MAGA account (with nearly a quarter million followers) that shared a video clip of Williams with Kamala Harris and his daughter at an event in the 2000s. “Here they go again with ‘All black people look alike’” he posted after the account misidentified Williams as the indicted rapper and mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.

“Here is P Diddy with Kamala Harris,” the post reads. “P Diddy has been arrested for sex trafficking! Who thinks he should expose everyone in Hollywood?”

A community note under the original post reads, “This is not P Diddy and Kamala Harris. It is Montel Williams and Kamala Harris.”

Williams has been outspoken against the MAGA right’s vitriol aimed at Harris in recent weeks, including the fixation on the fact that he and Harris had a brief fling before she was married to now husband Doug Emhoff.

“[Kamala Harris] and I briefly dated about 20 years ago when we were both single,” he posted on Twitter in 2019. “So what? I have great respect for [Senator] Harris. I have to wonder if the same stories about her dating history would have been written if she were a male candidate?”

The former talk show host at first seemed to withhold support for Harris after Biden stepped down and endorsed her for the party’s nomination earlier this year, suggesting another candidate at the time. But he then promptly joined her chorus of support and has been swatting away MAGA talking points ever since.