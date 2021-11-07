California Aquarium Vaccinates Sea Otters Against COVID-19

Read it at Seattle Times
Sea otters at one of California’s biggest aquariums are getting a rare treat: COVID-19 vaccines. It may not feel that way to them, though. Dr. Mike Murry called one squirrelly patient a “buzz saw in a fur coat” to the Mercury News. The Monterey Bay Aquarium has vaccinated eight otters since August, each receiving two doses of a Zoetis jab three weeks apart. None have tested positive. “There’s a lot of evidence that this family of animals—ferrets, mink, otters—are susceptible,” Murray said.