Montreal’s Olympic Stadium Now Holding Asylum Seekers From U.S.

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at CBC
Montreal’s Olympic Stadium is set to house new asylum seekers coming from the United States, amid a surge in entrants. “We’ve never seen this before,” said Francine Dupuis, a government spokeswoman. “It’s really quite a bit more intense than what we’re used to.” Many of the asylum seekers are Haitians, some of whom are children and pregnant women, the CBC reports. The surge has taken the Trudeau administration by surprise and “strained... existing resources,” the CBC reported, causing the iconic stadium, last home to baseball’s Expos, to be opened up as a landing point. At least 100 cots have been set up inside the stadium.