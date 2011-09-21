Moody’s Downgrades Banks

CHEAT SHEET
Next up for a credit downgrade: Bank of America and Wells Fargo. Moody’s knocked Bank of America’s credit rating down two notches and Wells Fargo’s down one. The ratings agency cited the fact that the government is less willing to bail out banks as a reason for the downgrade. The government is “more likely now than during the financial crisis to allow a large bank to fail should it become financially troubled, as the risks of contagion become less acute,” Moody’s said in a statement. Bank of America says it disagrees with Moody’s decision.