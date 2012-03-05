More Advertisers Abandon Limbaugh

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Los Angeles Times
It’s unclear whether Rush Limbaugh’s apology will be enough to keep his advertisers. The conservative radio host has now lost seven of them, with flower company ProFlowers being the latest. Two mattress companies, a mortgage lender, a software maker, and a data backup provider all pulled out of the show as well. This weekend Limbaugh issued an apology of sorts to Sandra Fluke, the law student he called a “slut” for testifying on a congressional committee on birth control. Limbaugh said he “did not mean a personal attack” and that his choice of words was “not the best.” Democrats derided Limbaugh’s statement as a nonapology. Ron Paul also said it “was not very apologetic” and was probably done just to keep advertisers on board.